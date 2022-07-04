New Ross Chairman Sets Out His Plan

The new Chair of New Ross district, Councillor Michael Sheehan says rejuvenation of the town center is very much part of his agenda for the next year.

The aquisition of the old court house on Cross Lane is one such project which would combine as a community hub with the provision of educational needs.

With this in mind he is meeting with the Minister for Education Norma Foley shortly.

Speaking on Morning Mix on the question of housing, Councillor Sheehan wanted to put the record straight on the notion that Ukrainian refugees are being allocated council houses.

He says this is not true.

Ukrainian refugees don’t even qualify for housing support.

The are being accomodated in temporary dwellings or with host families.

