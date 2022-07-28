New Water Mains To Be Constructed In Enniscorthy

Low water pressure due to leaks will soon be a thing of the past for Enniscorthy homes.

Irish Water’s neighbouring customers on Redmond Street, Ross Road and Duffy Hill will all benefit from a backyard service replacement project.

In the coming weeks, the ageing back yard water mains will be decommissioned, new service connections installed, and 220 metres of new water mains constructed along the public road.

Irish Water’s Programme Delivery Lead, Joe Carroll explained the benefits of the works.

“Ageing pipework is a significant source of leakage which in turn causes a reduced level of service for our customers. Detecting and repairing leaks in these old backyard service connections can be very difficult. By replacing the mains and installing new connections residents will have a more reliable supply.”

The works will put a stop to high levels of treating drinking water lost into the ground.

Shareridge Limited, carrying out the works, will contact each customer to discuss surveys to assess the current water connection arrangement.

The essential works may require some short-term water outages, but the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water outage.

Traffic management may be required where water mains are being constructed but local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

“We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient, but we assure local residents that every effort will be made to minimize disruption,” said Joe.

Customers with questions about the project can call Irish Water on 1800 278 278 or contact Irish Water on Twitter @IWCare. For further updates please see the Irish Water website www.water.ie

