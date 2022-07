New DEIS schools can’t believe there’s no joined up thinking when it comes to providing school lunches to disadvantaged children.

60,000 won’t receive meals this September despite their schools recently coming under the Deis programme.

Seventeen of the newly designated DEIS schools are in County Wexford three secondary and fourteen primary

The Department of Social Protection say extending the meals scheme will be considered as part of Budget 2023.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email