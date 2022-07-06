People forced to living in mobile homes due to housing crisis

A County Wexford mobile home dealership says the housing crisis has led to demand for the accommodation increasing considerably.

Phillip Wallace from Wallace Mobile Homes in New Ross says people who’ve been served eviction notices are now coming to them on a weekly basis.

A huge part of their business would have traditionally been based on providing holiday mobile homes.

But Phillip says now there’s now a massive demand for residential mobiles, which people live in all year round due to the unavailability of housing units

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email