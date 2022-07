There’s calls for lay people to carry out catholic funeral services due to a shortage of priests.

It comes as parishes across the country are currently struggling with the issue.

A few parishes in the Diocese of Ferns are already experiencing this with some priests now covering two parishes

In The Archdiocese of Dublin which extends into North Wexford some priests are responsible for multiple parishes.

The situation is reaching crisis point as the age profile of priests is getting older

