There is growing concern over the the lack of the availability of a chemist in Enniscorthy on certain Sundays in the month

This is due to the McCauley Group withdrawing from a long standing rota on Sunday opening as they have also done in New Ross

It means that residents may have to travel for emergency weekend medicine

Enniscorthy Independent Councillor Jackser Owens says Sunday rota opening of chemists is essential even just for an hour

