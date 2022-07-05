Taoiseach to visit war torn Ukraine

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will visit Ukraine tomorrow.

The Taoiseach has been travelling to eastern Europe today on the invite of President Volodomyr Zelenskyy.

He was absent from Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil today with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar filling in and is travelling to Ukraine having been invited to visit the war stricken country by President Volodomyr Zelensky

Details of the trip have been kept quiet for security reasons.

It’s expected the Taoiseach will visit Kiev and meet the Ukrainian President tomorrow.

A number of Fianna Fail politicians have already visited Ukraine including Senator Timmy Dooley and MEP Billy Kelleher

