Ursula Kicks Back At Keyboard Warriors

Wexford All star camogie player Ursula Jacob has lashed out strongly at who she terms the faceless cowards on social media after a number of hurtful comments appeared on social media over the weekend referring to Ursula’s Wexford accent and her voice as a sports analyst.

Speaking on Morning Mix she spoke out against the begrudgers and said these anonymous keyboard warriors need to be brought to justice before they cause real pain and anguish.

