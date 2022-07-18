Wexford family roots of British PM contender

One of the leading contenders to become the next British Prime Minister can trace her family ancestry back to County Wexford

Penny Mordaunt is one of the surprise front runners in the race to succeed Boris Johnston

The MP for Portsmouth North can trace family roots back to Denis and Mary Mordaunt, born in north Co Wexford in the late 18th century.

Denis Mordaunt was baptised in Kilanerin and was a tenant farmer at Ballintlea near Gorey and is buried in Boolavogue

Penny Mordaunt is his direct descendant and is staking her claim for the top job in British politics

