Wexford Senior Football Manager, Shane Roche, has announced he is stepping down from the position

The Geraldine O’Hanrahan’s New Ross clubman announced his decision today after a number of weeks spent considering his future following the conclusion of Wexford’s 2022 inter-county campaign.

Shane was first appointed as manager on an interim basis in September 2020 before being formally ratified and handed a two-year term in January 2021.

