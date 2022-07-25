Wexford General Hospital under pressure to deal with patients

The Emergency Department in Wexford General Hospital is extremely busy this evening Monday

Patients are being admitted with both COVID and non-COVID related illnesses.

The number of in-patients who are COVID positive at the facility is also increasing.

If you attend the Emergency Department and do not need urgent treatment, Wexford General Hospital regrets that there will be significant delays and long waiting times.

Patients are advised to consider all care options before attending the Emergency Department in Wexford General Hospital, including your GP, GP Out of Hours and Pharmacy services.

