720 Social Houses For Wexford Due For Construction

1,703 Council tenants are availing of the Housing Assistance Payment HAP and 1,444 are still waiting to be accommodated.

That figure represents over 30% of a reduction since 2018.

Director of services with Wexford County Council Caroline Godkin says a big part of the housing crisis in Wexford is down to inactivity in the provision of social housing during the recession.

There is some good news however as Wexford County Council is tasked with providing 1,155 homes by the end of 2026 under the Governments Housing For All Plan.

According to Caroline Godkin 720 of those have been approved and are awaiting construction.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email