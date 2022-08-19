Drug Testing Trial At Electric Picnic

The HSE has announced a pilot drug testing programme will take place at this year’s Electric Picnic.

The pilot scheme will be the first of its kind, and will analyse drugs and provide real time information. The programme is part of an overall effort to improve emerging drug trend responses, as well as reduce drug-related incidents across Ireland.

A pop up laboratory will be on sight at Electric Picnic site and should a substance of concern be identified, the HSE will issue information to the public in attendance of the event. The approach is backed by the National Drug Strategy as well as The European Drug Strategy.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email