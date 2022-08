Capel Street in Dublin has been named one of the coolest streets in the world by a survey of over 20,000 globe trotters.

Timeout DOT-com says it may not be easy to spot at first, but Capel Street ‘is like no other in the city.’

It says the recent pedestrianisation has made it an ideal spot to ‘hang out’ with friends.’

The street also gets plaudits for its selection of food and drink like corn dogs, korean barbeque and pantibar.

