Enniscorthy Due For A Facelift

Enniscorthy streetscapes are due for a facelift thanks to the Governments streetscapes initiative.

100,000 euro is being made available and will see the enhancement of street artwork, building facades, murals, lighting, street furniture and canopies.

It’s part of a Nationwide investment of 2.6 million.

Enniscorthy Town Council can now begin advertising immediately for applications.

The overall purpose of the Scheme is to give our towns and villages a facelift and make them more attractive places to live, work or visit.

Minister of State James Browne is encouraging Enniscorthy’s businesses, property owners and retailers to apply to their local authority to avail of funding.

