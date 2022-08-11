Experts Warn Check On Elderly Neigbours As Temperatures Soar

Michael Sinnott News
photo by Jonathan Looby

As Co. Wexford prepares for some of the hottest temperatures expected across the country – experts say its likely to be the final heatwave of summer.

Temperatures are expected to hit 29 degrees today.

Night time temperatures are unlikely to fall below 16 degrees – and you’re being encourage to check on vulnerable neigbours.

More News