Ferns Fire Causes Over 30 Acres of Damage

Fire’s across the county yesterday raged due to the current hot weather. Ferns saw fires causing damage for over 30 acres of farming land near Newtown. The Blackstairs Mountains and Crosstown also saw fires break out.

Pat O’Toole, Farmer and Journalist with the Irish Farmers Journal was nearby to the Ferns fire and said the smoke from the flames was reaching as far as the Blackstairs.

The Journalist was farming in nearby Ballycarney and said ash was falling on them within 15 minutes of the fire starting.

He said the country in the current heat is a tinderbox

