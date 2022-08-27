Gardai In Co. Wexford Mark The 100th Anniversary Of the Force

Gardai across County Wexford were representative at today’s National Centenary Commemorative Event.

The force is marking 100 years since the first Garda Commissioner Michael Staines, marched into Dublin Castle for the handover of policing duties from the British.

Superintendent Liam Geraghty says it’s an important day for Gardai.

Hundreds of Gardaí have marched from O’Connell Street to Dublin Castle, to mark the occasion. The Garda Band could be heard through the streets of the city centre as the parade made its way to the Castle’s gates.

Commissioner Drew Harris and Justice Minister Helen McEntee will deliver an address.

