Gardai In Enniscorthy Seek Public Support.

Gardai in Enniscorthy are appealing for help from the public in relation to an incident in the Tomnalossett area on Monday evening last between eight and nine O Clock.

The incident involved a silver coloured van and Garda Sargent Colm Mathews from Enniscorthy Garda Station is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious or who has dash cam footage to come forward.

