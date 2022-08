Love Island’s Laura Whitmore, from Bray County Wicklow, has announced she will not host the next series due to format changes and scheduling issues.

The 37-year-old, who is married to the popular dating shows’ narrator Iain Stirling, says fans will be in “safe hands”.

She’s presented the series since the death of former host and close friend Caroline Flack in 2020.

