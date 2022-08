The College of Psychiatrists of Ireland is warning a lack of mental health services are putting lives at risk.

The college says a major overhaul of the system is needed, as thousands of children referred to CAMHS services were unable to get treatment.

Staff shortages are being blamed on delays and long waiting lists for care.

President of the College and Consultant Psychiatrist at the Mater Hospital in Dublin, Dr. William Flannery, says the government needs to put its own plans into action:

