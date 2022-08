New web cameras have been set up around Loch Ness to help monster hunters look for the mysterious beast from their armchairs.

Five new cameras will go live today, replacing one which was set up in 1990.

There have been 1-thousand-100 sightings of Nessie, with four of those recorded in the past five months.

The legend began in 585 AD when St Columba first spotted a creature in Scottish Highland lake.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email