Major Investment For Waterford Airport Announced

The South East looks to be on course for the return of commercial flights, following a major investment.

Billionaire siblings the Comer Brothers have reportedly agreed to pay around twenty million euro, to buy a majority stake in Waterford Airport.

The regional airport hasn’t operated commercial flights since 2016, and the additional funding is likely to progress plans for the construction of a runway extension.

National Newspaper reports today suggest, a significant investment programme is included in the acquisition price, and will begin almost immediately.

