A man in his early 60s has died in a farm accident on land at Ballycrystal, Kiltealy.

The incident happened just after nine O Clock this morning

It’s believed He died after being trapped under the tractor he was working on.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene and he was pronounced dead a short while later.

A post mortim is due to take place at Waterford Regional Hospital.

