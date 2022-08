People are being reminded to see if they’re due a tax refund, as up to 620-million euro remains unclaimed.

Taxback.com says the money dates back to 2019, and estimates a surplus of up to 300 million euro was recorded for last year alone.

The value of tax refunds has increased more than 700 euro in the past year, to an average refund of 1,880 euro.

