Netflix has announced a search for a body double for actress Lindsay Lohan to work on a new movie which will begin shooting in Ireland next week – and they must be willing to have their hair dyed red.

The streaming giant will begin production on new rom-com Irish Wish on 5 September with filming to take place in Dublin, Wicklow, Westport, and Knock Airport until 14 October, according to the Western People newspaper.

