President Of South East TU Says Government Funding Is Required For Wexford Campus

The President of the South East Technological University says the development of a Wexford Campus is a “priority” for her.

Professor Veronica Campbell says “Government support and capital investment is required” to progress the plans for a purpose built campus in Wexford.

She says currently a site must be acquired for the development. The South East TU was established on the 1st of May 2022 by Minister Simon Harris following years of negotiations.

Professor Campbell, who is the first President of the South East TU, spoke to Karl Fitzpatrick on South East Radio’s Business Matters. However, she wouldn’t be drawn on the level of funding required for the Wexford Campus.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email