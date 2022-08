Sinn Fein in Co. Wexford has accused the Government of “loosing control of the housing market”.

The party’s Enniscorthy TD, Johnny Mythen, made his comments after a new report published yesterday which showed rent prices in Wexford increased by €1,120 euro.

It represents an increase of almost 15% since last year.

However, Fianna Fail Senator Malcom Byrne, says the issue will be resolved as more houses are constructed.

