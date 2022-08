The International Rose of Tralee festival returns for the first time since 2019 tonight.

Viewers are set for a ‘surprise’ party piece on tonight’s Rose of Tralee! No longer held in the famous Dome, it will be broadcast live from Kerry Sports Academy. Trans and married Roses are now welcome to participate.

Of course the big question is, will host Daithi O’ Se do his usual pre-show ritual of bow tie and boxers?

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email