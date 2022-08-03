Scenic Dublin to Rosslare rail line highlighted

Six ‘Stunning’ Train journeys in Ireland have been highlighted to UK holidaymakers due to the government’s fare reduction.

The Guardian has recommended British tourists ditch the car and take this island’s most scenic rail routes instead.

The route from Dublin to Rosslare gets a special mention for its ‘gushing streams’ while it ‘snakes around bends of pine’ through Wicklow and follows the River Slaney into Wexford town

The other five routes singled as the most scenic are are Cork to Cobh, Belfast to Dublin, Derry to Coleraine, Galway to Limerick and Longford to Sligo

