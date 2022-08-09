South east in line hottest weather over the coming days

The south east is in line for the hottest weather in the country over the coming days

A weather advisory is in place for high temperatures until Monday.

It will be in place from midday on Thursday with Met Eireann saying temperatures could reach as high as 29 degrees.

Water supplies in over 60 areas across the country are currently under pressure because of the hot weather.

Irish Water says it’s already begun a series of measures, like reducing pressure, in 13 areas some of which are here in the south east .

Its advising consumers not to waste water as levels drop in reservoirs and ground water supplies

