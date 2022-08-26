Tipperary Ghost Sighting Gets International Attention

The popular Facebook page ‘Paranormal Supernatural Investigations Ireland’ posted a photograph they claim may be the famed Púca of Lackeen Castle near Lorrha – photographs which have gone viral around the world in recent days.

The news of this shy North Tipp native making an unlikely summer appearance has fascinated people around the world, with european news sites taking up the story in recent days to great interest in France and Germany.

A myriad of news websites in Asia also picked up the story, spreading the name Lackeen Castle to a potential audience of millions in China and Japan.

Do you see it?

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email