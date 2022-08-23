Urgent Need To Attract More School Bus Drivers.

A Wexford based bus operator says changes need to be made in order to attract more drivers when it comes to providing school bus transport.

John Kehoe’s comments from Fleetline come in the wake of problems surrounding the 22/23 school bus transport scheme across the County.

Mister Kehoe says issues regarding vetting procedures for bus drivers along with age restriction and pay and conditions need to be addressed.

He says one vetting clearance should be sufficient regardless of Job application.

John Kehoe also says drivers should have the option of working up to the age of 75.

