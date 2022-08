A New Ross Fianna Fail County Councillor is calling on the Department of Housing to review its income thresholds for social housing.

Michael Sheehan says under new regulations Wexford County Council has no discretion to consider applicants on a case by case basis.

He says people are being excluded from applying for social housing based on the current criteria which takes into account a full fifty two weeks of income, even if your circumstances have changed.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email