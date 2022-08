County Wexford saw the highest death toll in the south east, recording 153 deaths due to Covid-19 over the two-year period of the pandemic

That’s according to latest figures from the CSO

This is the highest number of any county in the south east

However, in terms of deaths per 100,000 of population, at 93.6, Wexford had a lower death rate than neighbouring Carlow and Wicklow but higher than Kilkenny and Waterford

Wexford had the ninth highest number of deaths from covid in the country

