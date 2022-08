Lack of Government investment in student accommodation and affordable transport out of and in to Wexford is a serious problem for college students.

That’s according to the Chair of Wexford labour Youth Evin Ryan.

Speaking on Morning Mix Mister Ryan says the cost of transport adds to the accommodation problem.

He says the Government initiative recently to reduce fares on public transport doesn’t apply for Wexford students, because it was Dublin centric and didn’t include rural transport.

