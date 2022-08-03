Wexford trails to benefit under government grant scheme

Wexford outdoor amenities are set to benefit from Government funding.

It has been announced today that €186,250 will go towards further investment in County Wexford’s outdoor trails.

Six projects submitted by Wexford County Council will benefit with the largest funding allocation of €49,500 going to Enniscorthy Riverside Promenade Walk.

€30,000 will support the resurfacing of Old Bawn Car Park at Cahore while the same amount will go towards the installation of seats along Wexford Walking Trails.

€26,500 will go towards relocating part of the Forge Trail in Carrigbyrne and €20,250 will also go towards upgrading various other walking trails in the county.

