4D Scans Show Baby’s Reactions To Flavours

4D scans of babies in the womb reacting to different foods their mothers have eaten have been released for the first time. The foetuses can be seen grimacing when they tasted leafy greens but smiling for carrots.

The experiment by Scientists from Durham University, provides evidence that babies react differently to various smells and tastes while in the womb.

100 pregnant women took part in the study to see how their unborn babies responded after being exposed to flavours from foods eaten by their mothers.

