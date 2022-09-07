Cabinet Approve Upgrade Works In Rosslare Europort

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton today visited Rosslare Europort as Cabinet approved the permanent infrastructure upgrade works at the port.

The minister was accompanied by Fine Gael Deputy Paul Kehoe and Fianna Fail TD James Browne. The latter saying that he believes that Wexford and the South East are beginning to draw on the potential economic benefits of drawing closer ties with France.

Speaking at Rosslare Europort, Minister Naughton said: “This visit was an opportunity to see first-hand the vital role this port plays in facilitating economic growth and development in the South-East region.

