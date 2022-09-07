Chris Pine Addresses Harry Styles “spitting” Video

Lee Hynes News
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: (L-R) Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan attends the Campari Passion For Film 2022 Award during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Chris Pine has broken his silence regarding the viral Harry Styles “spitting” video.

A clip of the pair went viral, as fans were convinced Harry had spat at Chris when taking his seat at the premiere of “Don’t Worry Darling” at the Venice Film Festival – fueling rumours of a feud between the cast.

However, his rep said: “This is a ridiculous story, a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine.”

More News