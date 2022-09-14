Concern at overcrowding at Wexford General A and E

Management in Wexford General Hospital is urging members of the public to consider all available care options before attending their Emergency Department.

This is due to severe overcrowding at the facility where the number of patients waiting on trolleys increased from eleven to twenty one over the past twenty four hours

Hospital Management is urging all patients where appropriate to consult with their GP prior to attending the Emergency Department.

In an emergency situation, they continue to deal with all cases

