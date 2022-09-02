Eastenders Alfie Moon Returns

Lee Hynes News

Shane Richie says he’s looking forward to bringing back his favourite version of his Eastenders character Alfie Moon.

The lovable rogue will be back in Albert Square in a last-ditch bid to woo ex Kat Slater later this month.

The actor says he was lured back to Walford by producers who promised he’d be playing the ‘old Alfie’.

