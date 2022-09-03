Fatal Road Traffic Collision In Mayglass

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision here in County Wexford, last night.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a single vehicle collision involving a car that occurred at the level crossing in Mayglass, at approximately 10:25pm

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to road users who were travelling in the Mayglass area between 10:15pm and 10:45pm with camera footage, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email