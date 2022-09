Firefighters in the north have been called to a blaze in a field that was made famous by the popstar Rihanna.

Three units of the fire brigade were deployed to the meadow just outside Bangor in County Down when barley stalks were spotted on fire.

The field came to the public’s attention when the Barbadian singer used it in the music video for her hit We Found Love.

The video also included scenes shot in north Belfast as well as in the more rural setting on the road to Bangor.

