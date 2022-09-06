Fisherman Survives 11 Days At Sea In Fridge

A Brazilian fisherman found himself in a situation that would terrify even the hardiest sailor.

His boat started to sink, he was all alone — and he didn’t know how to swim. Panicked, he did the only thing he could think of: He climbed into his freezer.

In a survival story that has quickly garnered the eye of international media, Romualdo Macedo Rodrigues was rescued after spending 11 days at sea north of Brazil. Alone in his freezer, the 44-year-old managed to survive without food or water, losing almost five kilos of body weight during the ordeal.

