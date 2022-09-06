Good News For Special Needs Schools In Wexford

Two special needs schools in County Wexford are to have their health and social care supports re-instated

Minister of State James Browne said he had contacted the HSE on the matter and was told St. Patrick’s Special School in Enniscorthy and Our Lady of Fatima N.S. in Wexford town will see the therapies re introduced.

Minister Brown says this announcement will come as a welcome relief for many County Wexford children and their families and he wants to ensure the services are in place without delay.

