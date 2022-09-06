Government adapt practical measures to deal with energy crisis

The coalition party leaders are meeting this evening to discuss the country’s energy crisis.

Turning down the thermostat in state buildings, and only heating the floors that are being used, form part of a new government energy plan, which will go to cabinet tomorrow.

The Environment Minister says the public sector needs to lead the way in cutting consumption as we head in to a difficult winter.

Eamon Ryan says the measures are just the first in a number of steps to help deal with the energy crisis

