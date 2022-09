This years Hope and Dream 10 fundraiser for the Hope and Dream Cancer Support Centre in Enniscorthy was a resounding success after virtual events for the last few years due to covid.

A whopping 100,000 and 6 euro was raised.

The Hope Centre Enniscorthy provides a range of services to people who are affected by cancer.

Michael Jordan Event Coordinator made the announcement on Morning Mix.

