Huge Spoilers for House of the Dragon Revealed

The Targaryen prequel has got us hooked, and eagle eyed viewers have noticed times Game of Thrones spoiled events that are yet to be seen in House of the Dragon.

**Major Spoilers Ahead**

Shireen Baratheon tells her friend Davos about Ser Byron Swann who polished his shield so that the dragon Vhagar would only see her own reflection. It didn’t work however, and Vhagar ‘Burnt him to a crisp’.

In season three of Game of Thrones, Joffrey points to an opening in the floor of the Sept of Baelor and tells Margaery ‘Rhaenyra Targaryen was murdered by her brother – or, rather his dragon. It ate her while her son watched. What’s left of her is buried in the crypts right down there’.

In Season 5 Stannis sits beside Shireen as she reads ‘The Dance of Dragons,’ She tells him: ‘It’s the story of the fight between Rhaenyra Targaryen and her half-brother Aegon for control of the Seven Kingdoms. Both of them thought they belonged on the Iron Throne.’

