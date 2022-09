The Tánaiste has rowed back on reports that maintained he was against free school transport.

Leo Varadkar says he doesn’t think its introduction was a mistake, but there is a case to be made for ‘nominal charges’.

It comes as some children are still waiting for a place on the school bus this year – almost two weeks into the academic year.

The Tánaiste says he understands why it was introduced, to help families with the cost of living crisis.

